Spectacle équestre gourmand au château Château de Pompadour Arnac-Pompadour, 20 juin 2023, Arnac-Pompadour.

Arnac-Pompadour,Corrèze

Offrez-vous un dîner spectacle unique, où les saveurs originales, proposées par l’Atelier Gourmand, se mêleront gracieusement à différents tableaux équestres, présentés par une troupe d’artistes de renommée internationale. Christophe Hasta Luego et son fils Max..

2023-06-20 à ; fin : 2023-06-20 . .

Château de Pompadour

Arnac-Pompadour 19230 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Treat yourself to a unique dinner and show, where the original flavors offered by l’Atelier Gourmand blend gracefully with a variety of equestrian tableaux presented by a troupe of internationally renowned artists. Christophe Hasta Luego and his son Max.

Disfrute de una cena-espectáculo única, en la que los originales sabores del Atelier Gourmand se combinan con gracia con diversos cuadros ecuestres presentados por una compañía de artistas de renombre internacional. Christophe Hasta Luego y su hijo Max.

Gönnen Sie sich eine einzigartige Dinnershow, bei der originelle, vom Atelier Gourmand angebotene Geschmacksrichtungen anmutig mit verschiedenen Reitkunststücken verschmelzen, die von einer international renommierten Künstlertruppe dargeboten werden. Christophe Hasta Luego und sein Sohn Max.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-12 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Corrèze