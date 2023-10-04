CONFÉRENCE – L’ HISTOIRE DES DÉPARTEMENTS FRANÇAIS Château de Lunéville Commun sud 1er étage Lunéville, 4 octobre 2023, Lunéville.

Lunéville,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Le 4 octobre à 17h, au château de Lunéville Commun sud 1er étage, Yvon Bidault retracera « l’histoire des départements français ». Cette rencontre sera suivie d’un moment de partage. Entrée libre. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-10-04 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-04 . 0 EUR.

Château de Lunéville Commun sud 1er étage Place de la 2ème DC

Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



On October 4 at 5pm, at the Château de Lunéville Commun sud, 1st floor, Yvon Bidault will talk about the history of the French départements. This meeting will be followed by a moment of sharing. Free admission

El 4 de octubre a las 17.00 horas, en el Château de Lunéville Commun sud, en la 1ª planta, Yvon Bidault hablará sobre « la historia de los departamentos franceses ». La conferencia irá seguida de un debate. Entrada gratuita

Am 4. Oktober um 17 Uhr wird Yvon Bidault im Schloss von Lunéville Commun sud 1er étage die « Geschichte der französischen Departements » schildern. Im Anschluss an die Veranstaltung besteht die Möglichkeit, sich auszutauschen. Freier Eintritt

