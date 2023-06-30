Marché gourmand du Berry Château de la Tremblère Arthon, 30 juin 2023, Arthon.

Arthon,Indre

L’office de tourisme de Châteauroux vous invite à profiter de son deuxième marché gourmand de l’été qui se tiendra à Arthon..

2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 23:00:00. EUR.

Château de la Tremblère

Arthon 36330 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The Châteauroux tourist office invites you to enjoy its second gourmet market of the summer, to be held in Arthon.

La Oficina de Turismo de Châteauroux le invita a disfrutar de su segundo mercado gastronómico del verano, que se celebrará en Arthon.

Das Fremdenverkehrsamt von Châteauroux lädt Sie dazu ein, seinen zweiten Gourmetmarkt des Sommers in Arthon zu genießen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-19 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme