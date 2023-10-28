LACHER LE BOIS LACHEIX CHÂTEAU DE LA MOTHE Mérinchal, 28 octobre 2023, Mérinchal.

Mérinchal,Creuse

Balade du château de la Mothe jusqu’au bois Lacheix puis présentation du projet d’aménagement du bois Lacheix. Ce bois acquis récemment par la commune de Mérinchal fait l’objet d’un projet de protection écologique..

CHÂTEAU DE LA MOTHE

Mérinchal 23420 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Stroll from Château de la Mothe to Bois Lacheix, followed by a presentation of the Bois Lacheix development project. This wood, recently acquired by the commune of Mérinchal, is the subject of an ecological protection project.

Paseo del Château de la Mothe al Bois Lacheix, seguido de una presentación del proyecto de ordenación del Bois Lacheix. Este bosque, recientemente adquirido por el municipio de Mérinchal, es objeto de un proyecto de protección ecológica.

Spaziergang vom Château de la Mothe bis zum Bois Lacheix und anschließende Vorstellung des Projekts zur Gestaltung des Bois Lacheix. Dieser Wald, der kürzlich von der Gemeinde Mérinchal erworben wurde, ist Gegenstand eines ökologischen Schutzprojekts.

