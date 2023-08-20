Théâtre : Richard III Château de Gratot Gratot
Théâtre : Richard III Château de Gratot Gratot, 20 août 2023, Gratot.
Gratot,Manche
Théâtre : Richard III, par la Compagnie Théâtre en pièces, texte de Carmelo Bene d’après Shakespeare..
2023-08-20 21:15:00 fin : 2023-08-20 22:55:00. .
Château de Gratot Rue d’Argouges
Gratot 50200 Manche Normandie
Theater: Richard III, by Compagnie Théâtre en pièces, text by Carmelo Bene after Shakespeare.
Teatro: Ricardo III, de la compañía Théâtre en pièces, texto de Carmelo Bene según Shakespeare.
Theater: Richard III, von der Compagnie Théâtre en pièces, Text von Carmelo Bene nach Shakespeare.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche