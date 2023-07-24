Atelier théâtre pour enfant Château de Gratot Gratot
Atelier théâtre pour enfant Château de Gratot Gratot, 24 juillet 2023, Gratot.
Gratot,Manche
Atelier théâtre pour enfant. Dès 7 ans..
2023-07-24 14:30:00 fin : 2023-07-24 16:00:00. .
Château de Gratot Rue d’Argouges
Gratot 50200 Manche Normandie
Theater workshop for children. Ages 7 and up.
Taller de teatro para niños. A partir de 7 años.
Theaterworkshop für Kinder. Ab 7 Jahren.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche