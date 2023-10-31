MARCHE NOCTURNE ET SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN Château de Gombervaux Vaucouleurs, 31 octobre 2023, Vaucouleurs.

Vaucouleurs,Meuse

L’association de Gombervaux en collaboration avec le pied champêtre vous propose une marche nocturne de 4km ou 7km avec soupe + boisson pour 3€

Pré inscription avant le 29 Octobre

Départ du château à 18h30

Animation gratuite :Concours de la plus belle citrouille, Projection de film, histoire contée…

Restauration et buvette sur place. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-31 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-31 . 3 EUR.

Château de Gombervaux Route départementale 964

Vaucouleurs 55140 Meuse Grand Est



The Gombervaux association, in collaboration with le pied champêtre, offers a 4km or 7km night walk with soup + drink for 3?

Pre-registration before October 29

Departure from the château at 6:30pm

Free entertainment: Pumpkin contest, film screening, storytelling…

Catering and refreshments on site

La asociación Gombervaux, en colaboración con Le Pied Champêtre, propone una marcha nocturna de 4 km o 7 km con sopa y bebida para 3?

Preinscripción antes del 29 de octubre

Salida del castillo a las 18h30

Animación gratuita: concurso para encontrar la calabaza más bonita, proyección de una película, cuentacuentos…

Catering y refrescos in situ

Der Verein von Gombervaux bietet Ihnen in Zusammenarbeit mit Le pied champêtre eine Nachtwanderung von 4 km oder 7 km mit Suppe + Getränk für 3 ?

Voranmeldung bis zum 29. Oktober

Abfahrt vom Schloss um 18.30 Uhr

Kostenlose Unterhaltung: Wettbewerb um den schönsten Kürbis, Filmvorführung, Märchenerzählungen…

Essen und Trinken vor Ort

