Atelier d’initiation aux arts textiles Château de Gavaudun Gavaudun, 24 août 2023, Gavaudun.

Gavaudun,Lot-et-Garonne

Avec tissus, plantes et marteau vous pourrez créer votre propre sautoir bannière..

2023-08-24 à ; fin : 2023-08-24 18:00:00. EUR.

Château de Gavaudun Le Bourg

Gavaudun 47150 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With fabric, plants and a hammer, you can create your own banner necklace.

Con tela, plantas y un martillo, puedes crear tu propio collar de banderolas.

Mit Stoffen, Pflanzen und einem Hammer kannst du deinen eigenen Bannerspringer herstellen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT Coeur de Bastides