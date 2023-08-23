Atelier de confection d’êtres de nature Château de Gavaudun Gavaudun, 23 août 2023, Gavaudun.

Gavaudun,Lot-et-Garonne

Collectez, autour du château, ensemble avec Sylvain Trabut le matériel pour créer votre être de nature. Chacun repartira avec sa création.

Vous pourrez visiter également une exposition des œuvres de Sylvain Trabut.

Ateliers à 10h30 et 15h30, sur réservation.

Durée : 1h30..

2023-08-23

Château de Gavaudun Le Bourg

Gavaudun 47150 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Together with Sylvain Trabut, collect the materials you need to create your very own nature being around the château. Everyone will leave with their own creation.

You can also visit an exhibition of Sylvain Trabut’s work.

Workshops at 10.30 am and 3.30 pm, on reservation.

Duration: 1h30.

Junto con Sylvain Trabut, reúna los materiales necesarios para crear su propio ser de la naturaleza alrededor del castillo. Cada uno se irá a casa con su propia creación.

También podrá visitar una exposición de la obra de Sylvain Trabut.

Talleres a las 10.30 h y a las 15.30 h, con cita previa.

Duración: 1h30.

Sammeln Sie rund um das Schloss gemeinsam mit Sylvain Trabut das Material, um Ihr Naturwesen zu erschaffen. Jeder geht mit seiner Kreation nach Hause.

Sie können auch eine Ausstellung der Werke von Sylvain Trabut besuchen.

Workshops um 10:30 und 15:30 Uhr, mit Reservierung.

Dauer: 1,5 Stunden.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT Coeur de Bastides