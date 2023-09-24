Moments musicaux de Chalosse : Récital de violoncelle Château de Gaujacq Gaujacq, 24 septembre 2023, Gaujacq.

Gaujacq,Landes

Le Trio Elisabeth est un trio français composé de Alexandre Pascal au violon, Violaine Despeyroux à l’alto et Jérémy Garbarg au violoncelle. (Schubert – trio D471 (15 min), Beethoven – trio en do mineur op9 n°3 (25 min), Dohnanyi – « Serenade » en do Majeur op10 (25 min)..

Château de Gaujacq

Gaujacq 40330 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Trio Elisabeth is a French trio featuring Alexandre Pascal on violin, Violaine Despeyroux on viola and Jérémy Garbarg on cello. (Schubert ? trio D471 (15 min), Beethoven ? trio in C minor op9 n°3 (25 min), Dohnanyi ? Serenade » in C Major Op10 (25 min).

El Trío Elisabeth es un trío francés compuesto por Alexandre Pascal al violín, Violaine Despeyroux a la viola y Jérémy Garbarg al violonchelo. (Schubert ? trío D471 (15 min), Beethoven ? trío en Do menor op9 n°3 (25 min), Dohnanyi ? Serenata’ en do mayor, Op10 (25 min).

Das Trio Elisabeth ist ein französisches Trio, bestehend aus Alexandre Pascal an der Violine, Violaine Despeyroux an der Viola und Jérémy Garbarg am Cello. (Schubert ? Trio D471 (15 min), Beethoven ? Trio in c-Moll op9 Nr. 3 (25 min), Dohnanyi ? Serenade » in C-Dur op10 (25 min).

