Impérial Chocolat Château de Fontainebleau Fontainebleau, 10 novembre 2023, Fontainebleau.

Fontainebleau,Seine-et-Marne

Impérial Chocolat revient au château de Fontainebleau ! Sous la présidence de Frédéric Cassel, pâtissier-chocolatier de renommée internationale, des artisans chocolatiers et gastronomes animeront cet événement dédié au chocolat..

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-12 . .

Château de Fontainebleau Place du Général de Gaulle

Fontainebleau 77300 Seine-et-Marne Île-de-France



Impérial Chocolat returns to the Château de Fontainebleau! Chaired by Frédéric Cassel, internationally-renowned pastry chef and chocolatier, artisan chocolatiers and gourmets will enliven this event dedicated to chocolate.

Impérial Chocolat vuelve al castillo de Fontainebleau Presidido por Frédéric Cassel, pastelero y chocolatero de renombre internacional, artesanos del chocolate y gourmets darán vida a este evento dedicado al chocolate.

Impérial Chocolat kehrt ins Schloss Fontainebleau zurück! Unter dem Vorsitz von Frédéric Cassel, einem international bekannten Konditor und Chocolatier, werden Schokoladenhandwerker und Gastronomen dieses der Schokolade gewidmete Ereignis beleben.

