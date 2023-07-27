Visite commentée – La Sainte-Chapelle du château de Châteaudun Château de Châteaudun Châteaudun
Visite commentée – La Sainte-Chapelle du château de Châteaudun Château de Châteaudun Châteaudun, 27 juillet 2023, Châteaudun.
Châteaudun,Eure-et-Loir
Laissez-vous guider pour une visite qui explorera l’histoire de la Sainte-Chapelle en lien avec les autres Sainte-Chapelles..
2023-07-27 fin : 2023-07-27 . 0 EUR.
Château de Châteaudun
Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
Let us guide you on a tour that explores the history of the Sainte-Chapelle in relation to other Sainte-Chapelles.
Permítanos guiarle en una visita que explora la historia de la Sainte-Chapelle en relación con las otras Sainte-Chapelles.
Lassen Sie sich auf einen Rundgang führen, der die Geschichte der Sainte-Chapelle in Verbindung mit den anderen Sainte-Chapelles erforscht.
