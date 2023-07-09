Visite approfondie du château de Chambord Château de Chambord Chambord, 9 juillet 2023, Chambord.

Chambord,Loir-et-Cher

Profitez d’une visite privilégiée en petit groupe pour explorer le château de fond en comble. Avec votre guide, vous porterez un regard approfondi sur l’histoire et l’architecture du château de François Ier et accéderez à des espaces fermés à la visite libre..

Vendredi 2023-07-09 14:00:00 fin : 2023-08-22 . 12 EUR.

Château de Chambord

Chambord 41250 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Enjoy a privileged visit in a small group to explore the castle from top to bottom. With your guide, you will take an in-depth look at the history and architecture of François I’s castle and gain access to areas closed to the public.

Disfrute de una visita especial en un grupo reducido y explore el castillo de arriba a abajo. Junto con su guía, profundizará en la historia y la arquitectura del castillo de Francisco I y accederá a zonas no abiertas al público.

Genießen Sie eine privilegierte Führung in einer kleinen Gruppe, um das Schloss von Grund auf zu erkunden. Mit Ihrem Fremdenführer werfen Sie einen tiefen Blick in die Geschichte und Architektur des Schlosses von Franz I. und erhalten Zugang zu Räumen, die sonst für freie Besichtigungen geschlossen sind.

