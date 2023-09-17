Portes ouvertes Château de Bruzac Saint-Pierre-de-Côle
Portes ouvertes Château de Bruzac Saint-Pierre-de-Côle, 17 septembre 2023, Saint-Pierre-de-Côle.
Saint-Pierre-de-Côle,Dordogne
Visites et animation du château de Bruzac dans le cadre des Journées du Patrimoine.
Participation libre.
Infos et contact au 06 11 40 55 37 ou chateaux-de-bruzac.24@sfr.fr.
2023-09-17 fin : 2023-09-17 18:30:00. .
Château de Bruzac
Saint-Pierre-de-Côle 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Visits and activities at Château de Bruzac as part of the Heritage Days.
Free admission.
Information and contact: 06 11 40 55 37 or chateaux-de-bruzac.24@sfr.fr
Visitas y actividades en el castillo de Bruzac en el marco de las Jornadas del Patrimonio.
Entrada gratuita.
Información y contacto en el 06 11 40 55 37 o chateaux-de-bruzac.24@sfr.fr
Besichtigung und Animation des Schlosses Bruzac im Rahmen der Tage des Kulturerbes.
Teilnahme frei.
Infos und Kontakt unter 06 11 40 55 37 oder chateaux-de-bruzac.24@sfr.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-08-15 par Isle-Auvézère