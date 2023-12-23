Un château enchanté Château de Biron Biron, 23 décembre 2023, Biron.

Biron,Dordogne

Venez découvrir les majestueuses décorations de Noël du château de Biron…

Chaque salle vous invite à une atmosphère différente… de la salle de diner à la forêt magique en passant par la chambre de l’ours, découvrez le château comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu ! Une visite enchantée, incontournable en cette fin d’année….

2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 17:00:00. .

Château de Biron Le Bourg

Biron 24540 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover the majestic Christmas decorations at Château de Biron?

Each room invites you into a different atmosphere? from the dining room to the magical forest, via the bear’s bedroom, discover the château as you’ve never seen it before! An enchanted visit, not to be missed at the end of the year?

Venga a descubrir la majestuosa decoración navideña del Château de Biron?

Desde el comedor hasta el bosque mágico, pasando por la habitación del oso, ¡descubra el castillo como nunca antes lo había visto! Una visita encantada, imprescindible a finales de año?

Entdecken Sie die majestätischen Weihnachtsdekorationen des Schlosses Biron!

Jeder Raum lädt Sie in eine andere Atmosphäre ein? Vom Speisesaal über das Bärenzimmer bis hin zum Zauberwald: Entdecken Sie das Schloss, wie Sie es noch nie gesehen haben! Ein zauberhafter Besuch, der zum Jahresende nicht fehlen darf?

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides