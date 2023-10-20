Visite de Cave – Fascinant Week-end Château de Berne Flayosc
Flayosc,Var
Visites gratuites de cave en français et en anglais
Durée 30 min
10h30 – ENG
11h00 – FR
11H30 – FR
14H30 – FR
15h00 – ENG
15H30 – FR.
Château de Berne Chemin des Imberts
Flayosc 83780 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Free cellar tours in French and English
Duration 30 min
10h30 ? ENG
11h00 ? FR
11H30 ? FR
14H30 ? FR
15h00 ? ENG
15H30 ? FR
Visitas gratuitas a las bodegas en francés e inglés
Duración 30 min
10h30 ? ENG
11h00 ? FR
11H30 ? FR
14H30 ? FR
15h00 ? ENG
15H30 ? FR
Kostenlose Kellerführungen auf Französisch und Englisch
Dauer 30 min
10h30 ? ENG
11h00 ? FR
11H30 ? FR
14H30 ? FR
15h00 ? ENG
15H30 ? FR
