Fête des vendanges au Château d’Aix Château d’Aix Porte-du-Quercy, 1 octobre 2023, Porte-du-Quercy.

Porte-du-Quercy,Lot

Cette année, le Château d’Aix vous accueille pour célébrer les vendanges, sur le un thème vin-tage. L’accueil se fera à partir de 11h00.

Réservation obligatoire avant le 28 septembre: vinschateaudaix@gmail.com ou 07.61.39.85.06..

2023-10-01 11:00:00 fin : 2023-10-01 . 5 EUR.

Château d’Aix Saux

Porte-du-Quercy 46800 Lot Occitanie



This year, Château d’Aix welcomes you to celebrate the grape harvest, with a wine-tage theme. Welcome from 11:00 am.

Reservations required by September 28: vinschateaudaix@gmail.com or 07.61.39.85.06.

Este año, el Château d’Aix le da la bienvenida para celebrar la vendimia, con un tema de wine-tage. Bienvenida a partir de las 11h.

Reserva obligatoria antes del 28 de septiembre: vinschateaudaix@gmail.com o 07.61.39.85.06.

Dieses Jahr begrüßt Sie das Château d’Aix, um die Weinlese unter dem Motto « Vintage » zu feiern. Der Empfang findet ab 11 Uhr statt.

Reservierungen sind bis zum 28. September erforderlich: vinschateaudaix@gmail.com oder 07.61.39.85.06.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-16 par OT CVL Castelnau-Montratier