Repas concert au Château Clare – Portes ouvertes AOC Graves Château Clare Landiras, 14 octobre 2023

Landiras,Gironde

Dans le cadre des Journées Portes Ouvertes de l’AOC Graves les 14 et 15 Octobre 2023, Fleur et Thierry Carreyre du Château Clare à Landiras proposent un repas concert le 14/10 à midi, et un brunch/dj le 15/10.

Marché gourmand et dégustations tout le weekend à partir de 10h..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

Château Clare Lieu-dit Batsères

Landiras 33720 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the AOC Graves Open Days on October 14 and 15, 2023, Fleur and Thierry Carreyre of Château Clare in Landiras are offering a concert lunch on 14/10, and a brunch/dinner on 15/10.

Gourmet market and tastings all weekend from 10am.

En el marco de las Jornadas de Puertas Abiertas de la AOC Graves, los días 14 y 15 de octubre de 2023, Fleur y Thierry Carreyre, del Château Clare de Landiras, ofrecen un almuerzo concierto el 14/10 y un brunch/cena el 15/10.

Mercado gastronómico y degustaciones todo el fin de semana a partir de las 10h.

Im Rahmen der Tage der offenen Tür der AOC Graves am 14. und 15. Oktober 2023 bieten Fleur und Thierry Carreyre vom Château Clare in Landiras am 14.10. mittags ein Essenskonzert und am 15.10. einen Brunch/dj an.

Gourmetmarkt und Verkostungen das ganze Wochenende ab 10 Uhr.

