Dîner-concert Chateau-Chinon Château-Chinon (Ville)
Catégories d’Évènement:
Dîner-concert Chateau-Chinon Château-Chinon (Ville), 25 janvier 2024, Château-Chinon (Ville).
Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-25 18:00:00
fin : 2024-01-25 23:59:00
.
Dîner-concert en partenariat avec le Lycée des métiers François Mitterrand. Sur scène le Trio SBO (Soul Blade Orchestra).
Fleurs de Jazz n’ayant de fait aucun allotement de places, la réservation en ligne sur le site de Fleurs de Jazz est impossible.
EUR.
Chateau-Chinon
Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Mise à jour le 2023-12-21 par OT MORVAN SOMMETS ET GRANDS LACS