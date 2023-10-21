Portes ouvertes au Château de Chambert Château Chambert Floressas
Portes ouvertes au Château de Chambert Château Chambert Floressas, 21 octobre 2023, Floressas.
Floressas,Lot
Le château Chambert vous ouvre les portes de son domaine pour visites et dégustations !.
2023-10-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 19:00:00. 45 EUR.
Château Chambert Les Hauts Coteaux
Floressas 46700 Lot Occitanie
Château Chambert opens its doors to visitors for tours and tastings!
Château Chambert abre sus puertas a los visitantes para visitas y degustaciones
Das Château Chambert öffnet Ihnen die Türen seines Weinguts für Besichtigungen und Verkostungen!
