Portes ouvertes au Château de Chambert Château Chambert Floressas, 21 octobre 2023, Floressas.

Floressas,Lot

Le château Chambert vous ouvre les portes de son domaine pour visites et dégustations !.

2023-10-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 19:00:00. 45 EUR.

Château Chambert Les Hauts Coteaux

Floressas 46700 Lot Occitanie



Château Chambert opens its doors to visitors for tours and tastings!

Château Chambert abre sus puertas a los visitantes para visitas y degustaciones

Das Château Chambert öffnet Ihnen die Türen seines Weinguts für Besichtigungen und Verkostungen!

