Noël finlandais au Château Carsin Château Carsin Rions, 9 décembre 2023, Rions.

Rions,Gironde

Cette année notre week-end spécial Noël Finlandais aura lieu les 9 & 10 décembre 2023 de 10h à 18h. Pour la 5ème fois, nous vous ouvrons les portes du Château et vous y accueillons dans une chaleureuse ambiance de Noël.

Une petite restauration sans réservation sera assurée toute la journée par votre cheffe préférée : Nea vous concoctera des Hot dogs finlandais au brasero composés de pain, d’une saucisse, de pickles, de viande de renne, le tout accompagné d’une bonne sauce finlandaise.

Vous pourrez également retrouver au programme :

-Dégustation gratuite de nos vins et du fameux vin chaud finlandais « glögi » (avec ou sans alcool)

– Plusieurs promotions sur les vins & autres produits

– Épicerie finlandaise avec chocolats, gâteaux, viennoiseries et beaucoup d’autres choses…

– Exposition d’aquarelles de Jean-François Ceau ainsi qu’un atelier sur réservation pour le samedi 9 décembre à 14h..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. EUR.

Château Carsin D13

Rions 33410 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



This year, our special Finnish Christmas weekend will take place on December 9 & 10, 2023, from 10am to 6pm. For the 5th time, we open the doors of the Château to welcome you in a warm Christmas atmosphere.

Your favorite chef will be on hand all day long to provide snacks without reservation: Nea will concoct Finnish hot dogs in the brazier, made with bread, sausage, pickles and reindeer meat, all served with a delicious Finnish sauce.

Also on the program:

-Free tasting of our wines and the famous Finnish mulled wine « glögi » (with or without alcohol)

– Various promotions on wines & other products

– Finnish grocery with chocolates, cakes, pastries and much more…

– Exhibition of watercolours by Jean-François Ceau and a workshop on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm.

Este año, nuestro fin de semana especial de Navidad finlandés tendrá lugar los días 9 y 10 de diciembre de 2023, de 10:00 a 18:00 horas. Por 5ª vez, abriremos las puertas del Château para darle la bienvenida en un cálido ambiente navideño.

Nea cocinará perritos calientes finlandeses en un brasero con pan, salchichas, pepinillos y carne de reno, todo ello servido con una deliciosa salsa finlandesa.

El programa también incluye

-Degustación gratuita de nuestros vinos y del famoso vino caliente finlandés « glögi » (con o sin alcohol)

– Varias promociones en vinos y otros productos

– Ultramarinos finlandés con chocolates, pasteles, bollería y mucho más…

– Exposición de acuarelas de Jean-François Ceau y taller con reserva previa el sábado 9 de diciembre a las 14.00 h.

Dieses Jahr findet unser spezielles finnisches Weihnachtswochenende am 9. & 10. Dezember 2023 von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr statt. Zum fünften Mal öffnen wir die Türen des Schlosses für Sie und heißen Sie in einer warmen Weihnachtsatmosphäre willkommen.

Ihre Lieblingsköchin sorgt den ganzen Tag über für kleine Snacks ohne Reservierung: Nea zaubert finnische Hot Dogs am Feuerkorb, die aus Brot, einer Wurst, Gewürzgurken und Rentierfleisch bestehen und mit einer guten finnischen Sauce serviert werden.

Auf dem Programm steht außerdem Folgendes:

-Kostenlose Verkostung unserer Weine und des berühmten finnischen Glühweins « Glögi » (mit oder ohne Alkohol)

– Mehrere Sonderangebote für Weine & andere Produkte

– Finnischer Lebensmittelladen mit Schokolade, Kuchen, Gebäck und vielem mehr…

– Ausstellung von Aquarellen von Jean-François Ceau sowie ein Workshop nach Voranmeldung für Samstag, den 9. Dezember um 14 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT Cadillac-Podensac