FESTIVAL DE THEATRE BALIVERNES Château Bordin Château-Thébaud, 24 novembre 2023, Château-Thébaud.

Château-Thébaud,Loire-Atlantique

Dernier acte pour les 40 ans de Balivernes !.

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

Château Bordin Espace Bois Joly

Château-Thébaud 44690 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



The final act in the 40th anniversary year of Balivernes!

¡El acto final del 40 aniversario de Balivernes!

Letzter Akt zum 40-jährigen Bestehen von Balivernes!

