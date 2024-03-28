Chasse aux oeufs Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Chasse aux oeufs Saint-Jean-d’Angély, jeudi 28 mars 2024.
Chasse aux oeufs Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
RDV au Quai Fleuri pour la chasse aux œufs (enfants jusqu’à 10 ans) à 10h15.
Café, chocolat chaud et brioche offerts par la ville.
Début : 2024-03-28
fin : 2024-03-28 10:15:00
Plan d’eau de Bernouët
Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine ville@angely.net
