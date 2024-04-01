Chasse aux oeufs Oizon
Chasse aux oeufs Oizon, lundi 1 avril 2024.
Chasse aux oeufs Oizon Cher
La commune d’Oizon organise une chasse aux œufs !
Rendez-vous au sentier botanique.
Pot de l’amitié offert par la municipalité.
Animations et restauration proposées par l’Association « La Grange » .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-01 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-01 12:00:00
Sentier botanique
Oizon 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
