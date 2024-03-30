CHASSE AUX OEUFS DE PAQUES Andelot-Blancheville
Catégories d’Évènement:
CHASSE AUX OEUFS DE PAQUES Andelot-Blancheville, samedi 30 mars 2024.
CHASSE AUX OEUFS DE PAQUES Andelot-Blancheville Haute-Marne
Tout public
0 0 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-30
fin : 2024-03-30
6 route de l’Abbaye
Andelot-Blancheville 52700 Haute-Marne Grand Est info@septfontaines.fr
L’événement CHASSE AUX OEUFS DE PAQUES Andelot-Blancheville a été mis à jour le 2024-03-14 par ADT de la Haute Marne