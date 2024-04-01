Chasse aux oeufs à Poney La Chapelle-Cécelin
Chasse aux oeufs à Poney La Chapelle-Cécelin, lundi 1 avril 2024.
Chasse aux oeufs à Poney La Chapelle-Cécelin Manche
Chasse aux oeufs à poney organisé par le centre équestre de la Chapelle-Cécelin.
Le 1er avril de 16h à 17h30. À partir de 3 ans. Tarif 20 €
Inscription obligatoire auprès de Mme Desmottes au 06 08 55 70 47 ou à caroline.desmottes@orange.fr
Chasse aux oeufs à poney organisé par le centre équestre de la Chapelle-Cécelin.
Le 1er avril de 16h à 17h30. À partir de 3 ans. Tarif 20 €
Inscription obligatoire auprès de Mme Desmottes au 06 08 55 70 47 ou à caroline.desmottes@orange.fr .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-01 16:00:00
fin : 2024-04-01 17:30:00
12 rue Albert Haupais
La Chapelle-Cécelin 50800 Manche Normandie caroline.desmottes@orange.fr
L’événement Chasse aux oeufs à Poney La Chapelle-Cécelin a été mis à jour le 2024-03-25 par OT Villedieu-les-Poêles