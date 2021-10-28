Moustier-VentadourMoustier-Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour Corrèze, Moustier-Ventadour Chasse au trésor au Château de Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour Moustier-VentadourMoustier-Ventadour Catégories d’évènement: Corrèze

Chasse au trésor au Château de Ventadour 2021-10-28 15:00:00 15:00:00 – 2021-10-28

Moustier-Ventadour Corrèze

Moustier-Ventadour Corrèze Moustier-Ventadour Corrèze Moustier-Ventadour Il se raconte que Geoffroy Tête Noir a laissé son trésor dans le château….Sauras-tu le retrouver !

À 15h, à partir de 8 ans. 3€ par enfant et gratuit pour un adulte accompagnant.

Sur Réservation au 05 55 93 04 34 dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-18 par

