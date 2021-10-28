Chasse au trésor au Château de Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour Moustier-Ventadour Moustier-VentadourMoustier-Ventadour
Il se raconte que Geoffroy Tête Noir a laissé son trésor dans le château….Sauras-tu le retrouver !
À 15h, à partir de 8 ans. 3€ par enfant et gratuit pour un adulte accompagnant.
Sur Réservation au 05 55 93 04 34
