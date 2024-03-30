CHASSE À L’OEUF CHALLAIN-LA-POTHERIE Route de Candé Challain-la-Potherie
CHASSE À L’OEUF CHALLAIN-LA-POTHERIE Route de Candé Challain-la-Potherie, samedi 30 mars 2024.
CHASSE À L’OEUF CHALLAIN-LA-POTHERIE Route de Candé Challain-la-Potherie Maine-et-Loire
Chasse à l’oeuf organisée le samedi 30 mars 2024, de 10h30 à 12h, au jardin potager de Challain-la-Potherie.
Réservée aux enfants de 0 à 10 ans de Challain-la-Potherie et des environs.
Organisé par l’APEL.
Inscription obligatoire avant le 25 mars par mail à apelchallain49@gmail.com 2 2 EUR.
Début : 2024-03-30 10:30:00
fin : 2024-03-30 12:00:00
Route de Candé Jardin potager en face du château
Challain-la-Potherie 49440 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire apelchallain49@gmail.com
