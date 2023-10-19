Chase Petra en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 19 octobre 2023, Paris.

Le jeudi 19 octobre 2023

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

CHASE PETRA

(Pop punk – Long Beach, USA)

Chase Petra is a band that exists out of necessity. In other words, within this project, making music is not so much a choice as an inherent and inextricable feature of life.

The band is composed of a group of friends that often aim for adjectives like loud, unapologetic, and « sort of a lot. » Lately referred to as « an approachable American mess, » this band finds their sound sitting somewhere between midwest emo – despite hailing from Long Beach, CA – and early 2000s indie rock and pop punk. Their songs’ subject matter runs the gamut, covering issues of social justice (i.e. sexism, classism), personal growing pains, and subjects of a more nefarious nature. Overall, they’re just happy to be here.

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

