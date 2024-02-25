Trail de la Truffe 2024 Chartrier-Ferrière, 25 février 2024, Chartrier-Ferrière.

Chartrier-Ferrière,Corrèze

Trail : 22km (inscriptions sur www.jorganize.fr – 15 €) Départ à 9h00

Course nature : 13km (inscriptions sur www.jorganize.fr – 15 €) Départ à 9h25

Marche : 7 km – 9 km – 13 km (inscriptions sur place 10 €, gratuit pour les moins de 15 ans) Départ de 9h30 à 10h00

Au profit de la lutte contre la sclérose en plaques.

Accueil à partir de 7h45.

Chartrier-Ferrière 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Trail: 22km (register at www.jorganize.fr – 15 ?) Start at 9:00 a.m

Nature race: 13km (registration on www.jorganize.fr – 15 ?) Start at 9:25 a.m

Walk: 7 km – 9 km – 13 km (on-site registration 10 ?, free for under-15s) Start from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m

In aid of the fight against multiple sclerosis.

Welcome from 7:45 a.m

Trail: 22km (inscripción en www.jorganize.fr – 15€) Salida a las 9.00 h

Carrera por la naturaleza: 13km (inscripción en www.jorganize.fr – 15€) Inicio a las 9.25h

Paseos: 7km – 9km – 13km (inscripción in situ 10€, gratis para menores de 15 años) Salida de 9.30h a 10.00h

A beneficio de la lucha contra la esclerosis múltiple.

Bienvenida a partir de las 7.45 h

Trail: 22km (Anmeldungen unter www.jorganize.fr – 15?) Start um 9:00 Uhr

Naturlauf: 13km (Anmeldungen auf www.jorganize.fr – 15?) Start um 9.25 Uhr

Wanderung: 7 km – 9 km – 13 km (Einschreibung vor Ort 10 ?, kostenlos für Kinder unter 15 Jahren) Start von 9.30 bis 10.00 Uhr

Zugunsten des Kampfes gegen Multiple Sklerose.

Empfang ab 7.45 Uhr

