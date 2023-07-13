Fête nationale à Chargé Chargé, 13 juillet 2023, Chargé.

Chargé,Indre-et-Loire

La commune de Chargé en collaboration avec le Comité d’Animation organisent une soirée moules-frites avec bal populaire à partir de 22h et feu d’artifice à 23h (16 € – 9 € enfant – de 10 ans).

Réservation auprès du Comité d’Animation 06 06 43 25 31.

The Chargé commune, in collaboration with the Comité d?Animation, is organizing a mussels and French fries evening with a popular dance from 10pm and fireworks at 11pm (16 ? – 9 ? children ? 10 years).

Bookings with the Comité d?Animation 06 06 43 25 31

El municipio de Chargé y el Comité de Animación organizan una velada de mejillones y patatas fritas con baile popular a partir de las 22.00 h y fuegos artificiales a las 23.00 h (16 ? – 9 ? niños ? 10 años).

Reservas a través del Comité de Animación 06 06 43 25 31

Die Gemeinde Chargé organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Comité d’Animation einen Moules-frites-Abend mit Bal Populaire ab 22 Uhr und Feuerwerk um 23 Uhr (16 ? – 9 ? Kind ? ab 10 Jahren).

Reservierungen beim Comité d’Animation 06 06 43 25 31

