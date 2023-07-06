Ciné Plein Air « Mystère » Château de Chareil-Cintrat Chareil-Cintrat
Ciné Plein Air « Mystère » Château de Chareil-Cintrat, 6 juillet 2023, Chareil-Cintrat.
« Mystère », durée 1h 23min – Aventure, Famille.
Un film de Denis Imbert. Par Denis Imbert, Mathieu Oullion.
Avec Vincent Elbaz, Shanna Keil, Marie Gillain..
2023-07-06 à 22:00:00
Château de Chareil-Cintrat
Chareil-Cintrat 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
« Mystery », duration 1h 23min – Adventure, Family.
A film by Denis Imbert. By Denis Imbert, Mathieu Oullion.
With Vincent Elbaz, Shanna Keil, Marie Gillain.
« Misterio », duración 1h 23min – Aventura, Familia.
Una película de Denis Imbert. De Denis Imbert, Mathieu Oullion.
Con Vincent Elbaz, Shanna Keil, Marie Gillain.
« Mystère », Dauer 1h 23min – Abenteuer, Familie.
Ein Film von Denis Imbert. Von Denis Imbert, Mathieu Oullion.
Mit Vincent Elbaz, Shanna Keil, Marie Gillain.
