Bal folk – Chapiteau Volant Dimanche 9 juillet, 18h00 Chapiteau, Parc des Chantiers, Nantes (44) Gratuit

Venez guincher sous chapiteau avec La Roulotte, groupe de bal trad’approx

LA ROULOTTE

Groupe de bal trad’approx

T’as les chocottes de danser ?

Viens voir la roulotte pour guincher !

Approche, Proximité garantie pour un trad’ approx’ bien senti qui mêlera valse, scottish, mazurka, et bien d’autres éélodies à écouter ou à danser.

Dans le cadre de l’évènement « Chapiteau Volant » qui propose de nombreux spectacles ! Programmation complète ici : https://www.calameo.com/read/007051963c12b62358b42

source : événement Bal folk – Chapiteau Volant publié sur AgendaTrad

Chapiteau, Parc des Chantiers, Nantes (44) Boulevard Léon Bureau

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-09T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-09T19:30:00+02:00

baltrad balfolk