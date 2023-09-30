Concert de rock avec le groupe No Name Chapiteau Harriet Baita Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Concert de rock avec le groupe No Name Chapiteau Harriet Baita Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 30 septembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.
Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Concert Caritatif en faveur de l’Association « Cheval Bleu », qui s’occupe d’enfants en grande souffrance par la thérapie du cheval..
2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 21:30:00. EUR.
Chapiteau Harriet Baita Rue Martin Duconte
Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Charity concert in aid of the « Cheval Bleu » association, which cares for children in great distress through horse therapy.
Concierto benéfico a favor de la asociación « Cheval Bleu », que atiende a niños en situación de gran desamparo mediante terapias con caballos.
Benefizkonzert zugunsten des Vereins « Cheval Bleu », der sich durch die Therapie mit Pferden um Kinder kümmert, die großes Leid erfahren.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque