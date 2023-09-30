Concert de rock avec le groupe No Name Chapiteau Harriet Baita Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 30 septembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Concert Caritatif en faveur de l’Association « Cheval Bleu », qui s’occupe d’enfants en grande souffrance par la thérapie du cheval..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 21:30:00. EUR.

Chapiteau Harriet Baita Rue Martin Duconte

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Charity concert in aid of the « Cheval Bleu » association, which cares for children in great distress through horse therapy.

Concierto benéfico a favor de la asociación « Cheval Bleu », que atiende a niños en situación de gran desamparo mediante terapias con caballos.

Benefizkonzert zugunsten des Vereins « Cheval Bleu », der sich durch die Therapie mit Pferden um Kinder kümmert, die großes Leid erfahren.

