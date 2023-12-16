Soupe des Chefs Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime, 16 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Découvrez l’événement caritatif de cette fin d’année : « La Soupe des Chefs » organisée par le Rotary ! Cette opération exceptionnelle revient encore plus forte cette année et promet une journée pleine de saveurs et de générosité..

2023-12-16 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 17:00:00. .

Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Discover the charity event of the end of the year: « La Soupe des Chefs » organised by Rotary! This exceptional event is back with a vengeance this year, promising a day full of flavour and generosity. Make a note of the date: Saturday 16 December, from 9am to 5pm, in front of the marquee entrance. But don’t forget, the event will go on while stocks last, so don’t delay in joining us!Discover the charity event of the end of the year: « La Soupe des Chefs » organised by Rotary! This exceptional event is back with a vengeance this year, promising a day full of flavour and generosity. Make a note of the date: Saturday 16 December, from 9am to 5pm, in front of the marquee entrance. But don’t forget, the event will go on while stocks last, so don’t delay in joining us!



On this special day, nine talented chefs will be putting their culinary expertise at the service of a good cause by preparing gourmet soups that will be on sale throughout the day. It’s the perfect opportunity to taste unique, tasty and comforting creations, while contributing to a noble charitable mission.



This year, « La Soupe des Chefs » is committed to supporting the USLD – Unité de Soin de Longue Durée du Pôle de Santé. The funds raised during this event will be used to fit out the unit’s interior patio, giving patients a pleasant space to meet outside their rooms. Your participation in this day will help to improve the quality of life of people in hospital while enjoying delicious soups.



Don’t miss this opportunity to show your solidarity and treat your taste buds at the same time. Come one, come all on 16 December for « La Soupe des Chefs » and take part in this charity action that will make a real difference to the lives of patients in the USLD. Make your presence a gesture of generosity, conviviality and sharing. We look forward to seeing many of you on this memorable day!

Descubra el evento benéfico de fin de año: ¡ »La Soupe des Chefs » organizada por Rotary! Este excepcional evento vuelve con fuerza este año, prometiendo una jornada llena de sabor y generosidad.

Entdecken Sie die Wohltätigkeitsveranstaltung des Jahresendes: « La Soupe des Chefs », organisiert von Rotary! Diese außergewöhnliche Aktion kommt dieses Jahr noch stärker zurück und verspricht einen Tag voller Geschmack und Großzügigkeit.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime