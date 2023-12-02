Noël Magique à Sainte-Maxime Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime, 2 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Préparez-vous à vivre la magie de Noël comme jamais auparavant, car la charmante ville de Sainte-Maxime se transforme en un véritable paradis hivernal pour les fêtes de fin d’année..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-01-07 . .

Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Get ready to experience the magic of Christmas like never before, as the charming town of Sainte-Maxime is transformed into a winter wonderland for the festive season.



> Dazzling illuminations



As soon as the sun goes down, Sainte-Maxime lights up with thousands of twinkling lights to create a magical atmosphere. The streets are adorned with garlands of lights, the trees sparkle and the facades of the historic buildings come alive with light projections. It’s the perfect time to stroll through the picturesque streets of the city and soak up the festive atmosphere of Christmas.



> Entertainment for all



Christmas in Sainte-Maxime offers a multitude of activities for all ages. The little ones will be delighted by puppet shows, horse-drawn carriage rides and, of course, a visit from Father Christmas himself. Older children can take part in creative workshops, attend Christmas concerts or join in colourful parades.



> Fireworks show



Don’t miss the spectacular Christmas fireworks display that lights up the Sainte-Maxime sky. It’s a magical moment that everyone looks forward to.



Join us for a memorable Christmas celebration in Sainte-Maxime and experience the magic of the festive season in an idyllic setting. Whether you’re looking for gifts, unforgettable winter experiences, or simply the warm atmosphere of Christmas, Sainte-Maxime has it all. Make the most of this exceptional time of year and create magical memories at « Fêtez Noël Magique à Sainte-Maxime »!

Prepárese para vivir la magia de la Navidad como nunca antes, ya que la encantadora ciudad de Sainte-Maxime se transforma en un paraíso invernal durante las fiestas.

Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, den Weihnachtszauber wie nie zuvor zu erleben, denn die bezaubernde Stadt Sainte-Maxime verwandelt sich während der Feiertage in ein wahres Winterparadies.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime