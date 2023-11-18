Soirée Années 80′ Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime, 18 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Venez vous déhancher sur les rythmes endiablés des années 80’90’ sous le Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer !.

2023-11-18 21:30:00 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Sainte-Maxime invites you to vibrate to the 80′ 90′ rhythm!



The time for a reunion has come. How about catching up on lost time for a festive, convivial and glittery evening?



If you want to sing, dance and party on the greatest iconic hits of these cult years, it is in Sainte-Maxime that it will be this November 19!



The Rendez-vous is held under the Marquee of the Théâtre de la Mer.



On site, guests can enjoy small dining services and a bar.

The number of places is limited, no possibility to reserve its table location before the event.



Ticketing at the Tourist Office, or online on our website from 18 October.



This event is organized in collaboration with the Union Maximoise des Commerçants et Artisans.

Ven a bailar al ritmo frenético de los años 80 y 90 bajo la carpa del Théâtre de la Mer

Schwingen Sie Ihre Hüften zu den heißen Rhythmen der 80er und 90er Jahre unter dem Zeltdach des Théâtre de la Mer!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-13 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime