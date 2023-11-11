Vivez Provence Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime, 11 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

For this 2nd edition of the Vivez Provence exhibition, we invite you to meet us under the big top of the Théâtre de la Mer and on the promenade A. Simon-Lorière from Friday 11th to Sunday 13th November from 10am to 6pm.



Vivez Provence, the nature event!



Sainte-Maxime invites you for 3 days to make your heart beat at the same rhythm as its own: à la Provençale! Discover producers, craftsmen, people who have chosen to make their passion a profession and who take the time to share it with you at this show. You will enjoy good local products of course, but not only! You will be surprised to see all the know-how of our art of living, which is just next door!



Strolling through the alleys of this mini Provencal village organised just for you, you will succumb to the inspirations of the authentic, the local and the natural. It is also to discover and taste in a warm atmosphere, with friends or family, local home-made products, with a taste of Provence, from committed producers.



On the programme for these 3 days: demonstrations, producers’ stands, workshops for total immersion, a pétanque tournament, board games 100% Made in Provence (discover the bouillabaisse game), a mini-farm and lots of other surprises that will delight young and old!



Our richness of territory is honoured on this show, and we are proud to be able to welcome you there to share it with you.

So, are you coming?

