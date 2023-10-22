Magic Show Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime, 22 octobre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Magic Show, c’est un festival qui vous invite à partager le plaisir de découvrir ou de redécouvrir cet art du merveilleux. À l’occasion de ces journées, petits et grands voyageront au pays de la magie sous toutes ses formes !.

Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Magic Show is a festival that invites you to share the pleasure of discovering or re-discovering this wonderful art. On the occasion of these days, young and old alike will travel to the land of magic in all its forms!



Dazzling shows, poetics, illusions, special effects, wonder, escape… All the ingredients will be gathered in Sainte-Maxime. Beautiful surprises await you to share a happy moment with family or friends.



The detailed programme will be the subject of a special edition.

Magic Show es un festival que le invita a compartir el placer de descubrir o redescubrir este maravilloso arte. Durante estos días, grandes y pequeños viajarán al país de la magia en todas sus formas

Magic Show ist ein Festival, das Sie dazu einlädt, das Vergnügen zu teilen, die Kunst des Wunderbaren zu entdecken oder wiederzuentdecken. An diesen Tagen werden Groß und Klein in das Land der Magie in all ihren Formen reisen!

