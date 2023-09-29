Salon Univers Vintage Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime, 29 septembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Fort du succès de ses éditions précédentes, le salon Univers Vintage dédié aux amoureux des années rétro allant de 1940 à 1990 fait de nouveau escale à Sainte-Maxime !.

2023-09-29 fin : 2023-10-01

Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Building on the success of its previous editions, the Univers Vintage show dedicated to lovers of the retro years from 1940 to 1990 makes another stopover in Sainte-Maxime!



This year again, exhibitors offering collectible objects and accessories, clothing, small furniture, vinyl and posters, not forgetting pinball machines and Juke boxes, invite collectors or walkers to arouse their curiosity and unearth the unusual object.



On the program of these retro days:

Entertainment for young and old, food trucks and an exhibition of old vehicles… And many more surprises!





ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME



FRIDAY 30/09



Stage open to local artists from 10am to 6pm (registration required) Promenade Aymeric Simon-Lorière



Concert miss dey and the résidents (Rock’n’roll and rockabilly band of the 50s ) at 8.30pm in the evening at the café de france (on reservation) 2 Pl. Victor Hugo



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1



Vintage fashion flash: presentation of Claudine Sherylin’s creations, in a spirit of recycling-upcycling and makeovers, revisiting the 30s to the 80s at 11:00, 13:00, 15:00 and 17:00 (10 minutes by way). This fashion flash will be commented by a Vintage fashion specialist. Promenade Aymeric Simon-Lorière



Rock concert of the 50s/60s with the group Route 66 at 12:30pm, 2:30pm and 4:30pm Promenade Aymeric Simon-Lorière



Suzy Swing Sisters performance on the living room stage at 3:30 pm Promenade Aymeric Simon-Lorière



Evening on the beach of Casino Barrière with the Suzy Swing Sisters: The sparkling 100% female trio will perform in the evening at the Casino on air Retro/Pop/vintage Find Cécile SCOTT, Laetitia MOSCA & Marine GESTIN, 3 singers and musicians from the Var who will perform great modern planetary hits in Swing version, with retro choreographies, the pep of humor and full of grace… Booking directly at the Casino: 04 94 55 07 00



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

From 11am, and throughout the day, Geny Blu will bring her models to the podium with outfits related to the theme « Indian summer »; the big fashion show will take place at 4pm, with 9 models on the stage and the presence of Bambi Freckles Miss Pin Up France 2021. Aymeric Simon-Lorière Parkway



Vintage fashion flash at 11am and 1pm (10 minutes by way) Promenade Aymeric Simon-Lorière



15h Dance show offered by Latica Danse Fréjus on the theme «Swing Years» Promenade Aymeric Simon-Lorière

Aprovechando el éxito de sus ediciones anteriores, el salón Univers Vintage, dedicado a los amantes de los años retro comprendidos entre 1940 y 1990, vuelve a hacer escala en Sainte-Maxime

Die Messe Univers Vintage, die den Liebhabern der Retro-Jahre von 1940 bis 1990 gewidmet ist, macht aufgrund des Erfolgs ihrer vorherigen Ausgaben erneut in Sainte-Maxime Station!

