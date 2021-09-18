Chapelle Sainte Catherine Chapelle Sainte Catherine Pouilly-le-Monial
Chapelle Sainte Catherine Chapelle Sainte Catherine, 18 septembre 2021-18 septembre 2021, Pouilly-le-Monial.
Chapelle Sainte Catherine
du samedi 18 septembre au dimanche 19 septembre à Chapelle Sainte Catherine
La découverte de peintures murales datant de la fin du début XVe siècle a permis l’inscription de la chapelle à l’inventaire des monuments historiques le 11-08-2006
Visite de la chapelle Sainte-Catherine ou chapelle des prébendiers
Chapelle Sainte Catherine Allée sainte Catherine, 69640 Jarnioux, Rhône, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Pouilly-le-Monial Rhône
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-09-18T14:00:00 2021-09-18T18:00:00;2021-09-19T14:00:00 2021-09-19T18:00:00