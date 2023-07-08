Exposition « La mer, le sable et saint Michel » d’Elisabeth Baudouin Chapelle Sainte-Anne Saint-Pair-sur-Mer, 8 juillet 2023, Saint-Pair-sur-Mer.

Saint-Pair-sur-Mer,Manche

Elisabeth, créative touche-à-tout, s’est récemment découvert une vraie passion pour la technique du pastel et ses belles sources d’alchimie. Son exposition est une douce invitation à voyager dans la baie du Mont-Saint-Michel et à venir découvrir les dessins qui accompagnent l’ouvrage qu’elle vient tout juste de finir d’écrire… un livre qu’elle vous dédicacera bien volontiers !

Horaires d’ouverture : tous les jours de 10h30 à 12h30 et de 16h30 à 19h..

Lundi 2023-07-08 16:30:00 fin : 2023-07-14 19:00:00. .

Chapelle Sainte-Anne

Saint-Pair-sur-Mer 50380 Manche Normandie



Elisabeth, a creative jack-of-all-trades, has recently discovered a real passion for the pastel technique and its beautiful sources of alchemy. Her exhibition is a gentle invitation to travel to the Bay of Mont-Saint-Michel and discover the drawings that accompany the book she has just finished writing… a book she’ll be delighted to dedicate to you!

Opening hours: daily from 10.30am to 12.30pm and from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Elisabeth, una creativa polifacética, ha descubierto recientemente una verdadera pasión por la técnica del pastel y sus bellas fuentes de alquimia. Su exposición es una amable invitación a viajar a la bahía del Mont-Saint-Michel y descubrir los dibujos que acompañan al libro que acaba de terminar de escribir… ¡un libro que estará encantada de firmarle!

Horario: todos los días de 10.30 a 12.30 y de 16.30 a 19.00.

Elisabeth, eine kreative Allrounderin, hat vor kurzem eine wahre Leidenschaft für die Pastelltechnik und ihre schönen alchemistischen Quellen entdeckt. Ihre Ausstellung ist eine sanfte Einladung, in die Bucht des Mont-Saint-Michel zu reisen und die Zeichnungen zu entdecken, die das Buch begleiten, das sie gerade fertig geschrieben hat… ein Buch, das sie Ihnen gerne signieren wird!

Öffnungszeiten: täglich von 10:30 bis 12:30 Uhr und von 16:30 bis 19:00 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche