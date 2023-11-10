Concert Pleasure principle + Jean, Pierre et Sébastien Chapelle Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx, 10 novembre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx,Landes

Pleasure principle

Faisant le choix de s’exprimer principalement en français, Pleasure Principle pratique une pop dansante bricolée aux horizons infinis. Enregistré à la maison, sans contrainte, leur dernier album Buvez Le Poison a gardé de l’approche DIY un goût pour l’expérimentation et confirme la place particulière du groupe dans la scène hexagonale actuelle.

+ Jean, Pierre et Sébastien. Première partie + fin de soirée = dj set 100% vinyles

Jean, Pierre et Sébastien composent une entité tricéphale se manifestant certains soirs de fin de semaine dans les guinguettes de la capitale mondiale du jambon rouge. Le triumvirat de rockers de souche aime à assembler vieilleries prog, kraut et exotic ; surf music non locale ; variations autour du garage ; proto-post-futuro punk ; pop au top et nouvelle vague analogique pour concocter un cocktail auditif débrideur d’oreilles.

De 20h à minuit..

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 23:59:00. EUR.

Chapelle Quartier Neuf

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx 40390 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Choosing to express themselves mainly in French, Pleasure Principle practice a DIY dance pop with infinite horizons. Recorded at home, with no constraints, their latest album Buvez Le Poison retains the DIY approach and a taste for experimentation, confirming the band?s special place in the current French scene.

+ Jean, Pierre and Sébastien. Opening act + closing act = 100% vinyl dj set

Jean, Pierre and Sébastien make up a three-headed entity that appears on certain weekend evenings in the guinguettes of the world capital of red ham. The triumvirate of native rockers like to blend prog, kraut and exotic oldies; non-local surf music; garage variations; proto-post-futuro punk; top pop and analog new wave to concoct an ear-opening cocktail.

From 8pm to midnight.

Elegidos para expresarse principalmente en francés, Pleasure Principle practican un pop de baile DIY con horizontes infinitos. Grabado en casa, sin restricciones, su último álbum Buvez Le Poison conserva el enfoque DIY y el gusto por la experimentación, confirmando el lugar especial de la banda en la escena musical francesa actual.

+ Jean, Pierre y Sébastien. Actuación de apertura + actuación de cierre = 100% vinilo dj set

Jean, Pierre y Sébastien forman una entidad tricéfala que aparece ciertas noches de fin de semana en los guinguettes de la capital mundial del jamón rojo. A este triunvirato de rockeros autóctonos les gusta mezclar la vieja música prog, kraut y exótica; la música surf no local; las variaciones del garaje; el proto-post-futuro punk; el top pop y la new wave analógica para confeccionar un cóctel delicioso para los oídos.

De 20.00 a 24.00 h.

Pleasure Principle, die sich entschieden haben, sich hauptsächlich auf Französisch auszudrücken, praktizieren einen selbstgebastelten Tanzpop mit unendlichen Horizonten. Ihr letztes Album Buvez Le Poison wurde zu Hause aufgenommen, ohne Zwang, und hat von der DIY-Methode die Lust am Experimentieren bewahrt.

+ Jean, Pierre und Sébastien. Erster Teil + Ende des Abends = Dj-Set 100% Vinyl

Jean, Pierre und Sébastien bilden eine dreiköpfige Einheit, die sich an bestimmten Wochenendabenden in den Guinguettes der Welthauptstadt des roten Schinkens manifestiert. Das Triumvirat aus gebürtigen Rockern liebt es, alte Prog-, Kraut- und Exotik-Sachen, nicht-heimische Surfmusik, Garagenvariationen, Proto-Post-Futuro-Punk, Top-Pop und neue analoge Wellen zu einem ohrwurmverdächtigen Cocktail zu vereinen.

Von 20 Uhr bis Mitternacht.

