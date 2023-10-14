Exposition Vaultman Chapelle Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx, 14 octobre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx,Landes

VERNISSAGE-PERFORMANCE VENDREDI 13 OCTOBRE 18H30.

Ouvert au public les samedis et dimanches de 14h à 18h.

En semaine, sur réservation au 06 47 52 35 71.

De formation scientifique, Vaultman est un artiste qui recourt à la peinture pour questionner différemment, les interactions entre science, nature et humanité. Il questionne le LIEN qui unit l’Homme à son environnement physique et métaphysique, entre le Temps et l’Espace, mais également comme procédé de création, puisque ses œuvres sont toutes conçues selon le même procédé. Toile libre, monumentale, posée au sol, sans châssis, couleurs et encres posées à proximité. L’artiste peint pieds-nus sur la toile. Il initie une chorégraphie plastique qui répond à un ordonnancement bien précis et une rigueur mathématique..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-29 . EUR.

Chapelle Quartier neuf

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx 40390 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



VERNISSAGE-PERFORMANCE FRIDAY OCTOBER 13, 6:30PM.

Open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 6pm.

Weekdays, by reservation on 06 47 52 35 71.

Trained as a scientist, Vaultman is an artist who uses painting to explore in a new way the interactions between science, nature and humanity. He questions the LINK that unites Man with his physical and metaphysical environment, between Time and Space, but also as a creative process, since his works are all conceived according to the same procedure. The canvas is free-standing, monumental, laid on the ground without a stretcher, with colors and inks applied nearby. The artist paints barefoot on the canvas. He initiates a plastic choreography that responds to a precise ordering and mathematical rigor.

INAUGURACIÓN Y REPRESENTACIÓN VIERNES 13 DE OCTUBRE 18.30 H.

Abierto al público los sábados y domingos de 14.00 a 18.00 h.

Entre semana, previa reserva al 06 47 52 35 71.

Científico de formación, Vaultman es un artista que utiliza la pintura para explorar de un modo nuevo las interacciones entre ciencia, naturaleza y humanidad. Cuestiona el VÍNCULO que une al Hombre con su entorno físico y metafísico, entre el Tiempo y el Espacio, pero también como proceso creativo, ya que todas sus obras están concebidas siguiendo el mismo proceso. Un lienzo monumental exento, colocado en el suelo sin bastidor, con colores y tintas aplicados en las proximidades. El artista pinta descalzo sobre el lienzo. Inicia una coreografía plástica que responde a un orden muy preciso y a un rigor matemático.

VERNISSAGE-PERFORMANCE FREITAG, 13. OKTOBER 18:30 UHR.

Für die Öffentlichkeit samstags und sonntags von 14 bis 18 Uhr geöffnet.

Unter der Woche nach Voranmeldung unter 06 47 52 35 71.

Vaultman hat eine wissenschaftliche Ausbildung und ist ein Künstler, der auf die Malerei zurückgreift, um die Wechselwirkungen zwischen Wissenschaft, Natur und Menschheit auf andere Weise zu hinterfragen. Er hinterfragt die VERBINDUNG, die den Menschen mit seiner physischen und metaphysischen Umwelt verbindet, zwischen Zeit und Raum, aber auch als Schaffensprozess, da seine Werke alle nach demselben Verfahren konzipiert sind. Freie, monumentale Leinwand auf dem Boden, ohne Keilrahmen, Farben und Tinte in der Nähe. Der Künstler malt barfuß auf der Leinwand. Er initiiert eine plastische Choreografie, die einer genauen Ordnung und mathematischen Strenge folgt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Seignanx