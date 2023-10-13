Vernissage-performance de l’exposition Vaultman Chapelle Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx, 13 octobre 2023, Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx.

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx,Landes

L’exposition de Vaultman, qui se tiendra du 14 au 29 octobre à la petite chapelle de Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx, vous offre un vernissage sous forme de performance dès 18h30 ce vendredi 13 octobre.

Toile libre, monumentale, posée au sol, sans châssis, couleurs et encres posées à proximité. L’artiste peint pieds-nus sur la toile. Il initie une chorégraphie plastique qui répond à un ordonnancement bien précis et une rigueur mathématique.

Visible les samedis et dimanches de 14h à 18h.

En semaine, sur réservation au 06 47 52 35 71..

Chapelle Quartier neuf

Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx 40390 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Vaultman’s exhibition, which runs from October 14 to 29 at the Petite Chapelle in Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx, features a vernissage in the form of a performance from 6.30pm on Friday October 13.

A free-standing, monumental canvas, laid on the ground without a stretcher, with colors and inks placed nearby. The artist paints barefoot on the canvas. He initiates a plastic choreography that responds to a precise order and a mathematical rigor.

Visible Saturdays and Sundays, 2 pm to 6 pm.

Weekdays, by prior arrangement on 06 47 52 35 71.

La exposición de Vaultman, que se celebra del 14 al 29 de octubre en la Petite Chapelle de Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx, incluye un vernissage en forma de performance a partir de las 18.30 horas del viernes 13 de octubre.

Un lienzo monumental exento, colocado en el suelo sin bastidor, con colores y tintas cerca. El artista pinta descalzo sobre el lienzo. Inicia una coreografía plástica que responde a un orden muy preciso y a un rigor matemático.

Visible sábados y domingos de 14.00 a 18.00 h.

Entre semana, previa reserva en el 06 47 52 35 71.

Die Ausstellung von Vaultman, die vom 14. bis 29. Oktober in der kleinen Kapelle von Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx stattfindet, bietet Ihnen am Freitag, dem 13. Oktober, ab 18.30 Uhr eine Vernissage in Form einer Performance.

Freie, monumentale Leinwand auf dem Boden, ohne Keilrahmen, Farben und Tinte werden in der Nähe ausgelegt. Der Künstler malt barfuß auf der Leinwand. Er initiiert eine plastische Choreografie, die einer genauen Ordnung und mathematischen Strenge folgt.

Samstags und sonntags von 14 bis 18 Uhr zu sehen.

Unter der Woche nach Voranmeldung unter 06 47 52 35 71.

