Chapelle Saint-Martin Chapelle Saint-Martin Beurey-Bauguay
Chapelle Saint-Martin Chapelle Saint-Martin, 18 septembre 2021, Beurey-Bauguay.
Chapelle Saint-Martin
du samedi 18 septembre au dimanche 19 septembre à Chapelle Saint-Martin
À 800 m à l’est du village, la chapelle Saint-Martin couverte de laves, d’origine romane mais remaniée, voisine plusieurs tombes et blocs de pierres, l’un d’entre eux ayant des vertus miraculeuses.
Entrée libre
Une chapelle d’origine romane
Chapelle Saint-Martin Chapelle Saint-Martin 21320 Beurey-Bauguay Beurey-Bauguay Côte-d’Or
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-09-18T10:00:00 2021-09-18T17:00:00;2021-09-19T10:00:00 2021-09-19T17:00:00