Concert : « Christina, Le Rossignol » Chapelle des Pénitents Treignac, 19 août 2023, Treignac.

Treignac,Corrèze

L’association « Fêtes Corréziennes en Musique » accueille cette année Christina Johnston, une soprano colorature anglaise. Elle a chanté des rôles principaux, notamment à l’Opéra d’État de Prague, dont la Reine de la nuit dans La Flûte enchantée de Mozart. Christina Johnston a été surnommée « Le Rossignol » par le président tchèque. Elle vous propose un concert magique de sa voix envoûtante pour vous montrer pourquoi elle s’appelle « Le Rossignol ». Parmi les compositeurs, Mozart, Delibes, Strauss, Lloyd-Webber, Bernstein, Offenbach et Rombi pour n’en nommer que quelques-uns..

2023-08-19 fin : 2023-08-19 . EUR.

Chapelle des Pénitents

Treignac 19260 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



This year, the « Fêtes Corréziennes en Musique » association welcomes Christina Johnston, an English coloratura soprano. She has sung leading roles, notably with the Prague State Opera, including the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute. Christina Johnston was nicknamed « The Nightingale » by the Czech president. She offers you a magical concert of her enchanting voice to show you why she is called « The Nightingale ». Composers include Mozart, Delibes, Strauss, Lloyd-Webber, Bernstein, Offenbach and Rombi, to name but a few.

Este año, la asociación « Fêtes Corréziennes en Musique » da la bienvenida a Christina Johnston, soprano inglesa de coloratura. Ha interpretado papeles principales, sobre todo en la Ópera Estatal de Praga, como el de Reina de la Noche en La Flauta Mágica de Mozart. Christina Johnston ha sido apodada « El Ruiseñor » por el Presidente checo. Le ofrece un concierto mágico con su fascinante voz para demostrarle por qué la llaman « El Ruiseñor ». Entre los compositores figuran Mozart, Delibes, Strauss, Lloyd-Webber, Bernstein, Offenbach y Rombi, por citar sólo algunos.

Der Verein « Fêtes Corréziennes en Musique » empfängt in diesem Jahr Christina Johnston, eine englische Koloratursopranistin. Sie hat Hauptrollen gesungen, u. a. an der Prager Staatsoper, darunter die Königin der Nacht in Mozarts Zauberflöte. Christina Johnston wurde vom tschechischen Präsidenten als « Die Nachtigall » bezeichnet. Sie bietet Ihnen ein magisches Konzert mit ihrer bezaubernden Stimme, um Ihnen zu zeigen, warum sie « Die Nachtigall » genannt wird. Zu den Komponisten gehören Mozart, Delibes, Strauss, Lloyd-Webber, Bernstein, Offenbach und Rombi, um nur einige zu nennen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Corrèze Tourisme