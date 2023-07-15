EXPOSITION : »LE LIN DE LA PLANTE À L’ÉTOFFE, L’INCROYABLE TRANSFORMATION & LA LAINE UN SAVOIR FAIRE ANCESTRAL » CHAPELLE DE PUJOS Estadens, 15 juillet 2023, Estadens.

Estadens,Haute-Garonne

Venez découvrir l’exposition sur le lin de la plante à l’étoffe, l’incroyable transformation, la laine un savoir faire ancestral et Louis Raymond un photographe spéléologue..

2023-07-15 fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. 2 EUR.

CHAPELLE DE PUJOS Place du Cagire

Estadens 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and discover the exhibition on flax from plant to fabric, the incredible transformation, wool, an ancestral know-how and Louis Raymond, a speleologist photographer.

Venga a descubrir la exposición sobre el lino, de la planta al tejido, la increíble transformación, la lana, un saber hacer ancestral y Louis Raymond, fotógrafo espeleólogo.

Entdecken Sie die Ausstellung über Leinen von der Pflanze bis zum Stoff, die unglaubliche Verwandlung, Wolle ein althergebrachtes Wissen und Louis Raymond, einen Höhlenfotografen.

