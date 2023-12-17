La Schola Cantorum de Nantes – Concert de Noël Chapelle de l’Immaculée Nantes, 17 décembre 2023, Nantes.

Horaire : 16:00 17:30

Gratuit : non 13 € en prévente15 € sur place Billetterie sur scholacantorumdenantes

Pour son concert de Noël, la Schola Cantorum de Nantes propose un florilège d’œuvres de compositeurs de plusieurs pays, sous la direction de Thierry Bréhu, accompagnée au piano par Laurence Chiffolea. ROPARTZ Joseph Guy (français) Psaume 136, Nocturne pour Chœur,RUTTER John (anglais) Nativity Carol, Shepherd’s pipe Carol, The Lord is my shepherd,MACMILLAN James (écossais) O radiant dawn,RUDOI Paul John et FISCELLA Thad (americains) Hope and Quietly wait,BONIS Mélanie (française) Adoro te devoto,PRINSLOO Franco (sud-africain) Salve Regina,TAVENER John (anglais) The lamb.

Chapelle de l’Immaculée Malakoff – Saint-Donatien Nantes 44000

https://scholacantorumdenantes.jimdofree.com