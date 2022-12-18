Chants de Noël Saint-Victor-de-Buthon Saint-Victor-de-Buthon
Chants de Noël Saint-Victor-de-Buthon, 18 décembre 2022, Saint-Victor-de-Buthon.
Chants de Noël
Lieu-dit La Lochonnière Saint-Victor-de-Buthon Eure-et-Loir
2022-12-18 – 2022-12-18
Saint-Victor-de-Buthon
Eure-et-Loir
La commune de Saint-Victor de Buthon vous propose des chants de Noël dans l’église avec Les voix du cœur.
mairie.stvictordebuthon@orange.fr http://www.stvictordebuthon.fr/?fbclid=IwAR1McoYQTpKv-nwUXUdugxG1Fr9FsGF8GN60Wtm5hAtVZrX6aL2mLzguz9A
Les voix du coeur
Saint-Victor-de-Buthon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-26 par